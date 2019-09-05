Inmate who escaped the Cuyahoga County Jail is back in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials confirmed an inmate who was able to escape from the Cuyahoga County Jail Wednesday morning is now back in custody.
Ferdinand Torres-Vargas, 30, was re-arrested late Thursday morning. Officials have not yet released details on his capture.
Cuyahoga County officials said Torres-Vargas was in jail on two counts of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public service.
Torres-Vargas was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning, but he was able to escape from corrections officers custody on Tuesday before his court appearance.
The jail was temporarily placed on lockdown after news of Torres-Vargas’ escape.
Officials have not said how he was able to escape.
According to court records, Torres-Vargas was arrested on May 4 and indicted on June 12 for the crimes.
After posting bond, Torres-Vargas failed to show up to court, prompting an arrest warrant in July. He was later taken into custody on Aug. 31.
Fifteen deputies, two detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the search for Torres-Vargas.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.