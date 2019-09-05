Is your name on the hurricane list?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Hurricane Dorian continues to slam the east coast and yet other tropical storms are forming.
Each storm is assigned a name, predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)
Beginning in 1953 the WMO started using an alphabetical list of names for each storm.
In the beginning all the names were female.
It wasn’t until 1978 that storms used both male and female names.
Every year has a list of names A through W.
There are six such lists, meaning every seventh year a list is put back into use.
The only change is if a storm is particularly damaging or deadly that name is retired.
In 2012 the WMO Hurricane Committee retired Irene and replaced it with Irma which was then retired in 2017.
Other notable hurricane names that have been retired are Hugo (1989), Andrew (1992), Ivan (2004), Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Sandy (2012), Harvey (2017).
Here is the list of hurricane names for the next six years:
