Is your name on the hurricane list?

The World Meteorological Organization has names pre-selected for the next six years.

Is your name on the hurricane list?
Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland) (Source: Tom Copeland)
By Dan DeRoos | September 5, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 12:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Hurricane Dorian continues to slam the east coast and yet other tropical storms are forming.

Each storm is assigned a name, predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Beginning in 1953 the WMO started using an alphabetical list of names for each storm.

In the beginning all the names were female.

It wasn’t until 1978 that storms used both male and female names.

Every year has a list of names A through W.

There are six such lists, meaning every seventh year a list is put back into use.

The only change is if a storm is particularly damaging or deadly that name is retired.

In 2012 the WMO Hurricane Committee retired Irene and replaced it with Irma which was then retired in 2017.

Other notable hurricane names that have been retired are Hugo (1989), Andrew (1992), Ivan (2004), Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Sandy (2012), Harvey (2017).

Here is the list of hurricane names for the next six years:

The World Meteorological Organization has predetermined the names of tropical storms and hurricanes for the next six years.
The World Meteorological Organization has predetermined the names of tropical storms and hurricanes for the next six years. (Source: World Meteorological Organization)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.