Judge sentences Willoughby man for abandoning dog in the woods for several days in freezing temperatures

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to dumping his dog far in the woods in freezing temperatures is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.
Alvaro Torres will appear in Willoughby Municipal Court at 1 p.m. on one count of cruelty to companion animals.
Willoughby police found the American bulldog mix on Dec. 4, 2018 in the area of St. Clair Extension, east of Erie Road.
The dog, now named Lucy, was out in the cold weather for several days next to a cage and old dog pillow, according to police.
After Lucy was rescued, she was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter for successful emergency surgery to remove a tumor from the side of her neck.
Torres was arrested on Dec. 12, 2018.
