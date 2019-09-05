Lawyer encourages City Council to use powers to investigate Cleveland mayor after assault charges weren’t filed against grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio lawyer is encouraging City Council members to invoke a section of the charter that would allow an investigation into Mayor Frank Jackson and the city prosecutor for potential misconduct.
“What we’re seeing here is a potential case of abuse of power,” said Rebecca Maurer.
Maurer is a local attorney who specializes in policy. She said a section of the city of Cleveland charter could be a tool for City Council to investigate the mayor for why felony charges weren’t initially filed against the his grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.
“Just like in the United States as a whole, we have the Constitution, and that governs all our other laws. The charter is basically the Constitution for our city," she explained.
This week, 19 News uncovered the city prosecutor declined to file charges against the mayor’s grandson in a case that happened in June. A woman said she was beaten and strangled by the mayor’s grandson. She also said she was even dragged.
In the police report, the victim told officers, "I’m so scared.”
She also said she feared the family would retaliate after officers left the scene.
New documents are being released detailing why city of Cleveland prosecutors declined to file charges against the mayor’s grandson in an assault case.
The document the city’s law department showed the reason they disposed the case was because of insufficient evidence and the victim was unwilling to cooperate. A note even stated the victim “doesn’t want to pursue.”
“The answer to that is not to skip over steps when we have instances of violence against women perpetrated by people close to those in positions of power,” Maurer said.
Frank Q. Jackson was later indicted by a county grand jury on a handful of felony charges including assault and abduction.
This is just the latest in the story of problems for the mayor’s grandson.
Last week, his car was towed from the mayor’s house as part of a murder investigation. His attorney denied his involvement in that case.
Two months ago, Frank Q. Jackson was given probation for shooting people with a paintball gun and having drugs in his car.
“The issue here is one of process. Are there special favors being done? Are people getting off easy just like you say? That’s the question at hand," Maurer asked.
Council members said it’s up to City Council President Kevin Kelley to decide. Kelley did not immediately respond to questions.
Frank Q. Jackson’s arraignment is scheduled for two weeks from now. 19 News will be in the courtroom.
