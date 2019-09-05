Man linked to death of 14-year-old Carroll County boy who was found dead in ‘shallow grave’ appears in court

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man indicted on 15 charges in connection to a 14-year-old boy’s death is expected in court Thursday afternoon.
A bond hearing for 30-year-old Matthew Little is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Little was taken into custody at a farm on Mobile Road by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Sheriff Dale Williams said Little “didn’t seem concerned” about the arrest.
Jonathan Minard’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on a Washington Township farm on April 19, approximately seven miles from his last known location in Carroll County.
The sheriff confirmed that the farm Little was arrested at was the same one where Minard’s body was found.
“Jonathan had spent time working with Mr. Little on a family farm,” according to Carroll County Prosecutor Steve Barnett.
His disappearance was first reported on April 13 when investigators say Minard complained of a toothache and was going to call his mother so that he could go home, but the sheriff’s office said his mother never received that call.

