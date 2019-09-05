No. 6 hits #1: Baker Mayfield jersey sales top the charts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you think you’d ever see the day: a nation’s eyes locked on a Cleveland Browns team brimming with talent and swagger?
The hype is electric, and Baker Mayfield is leading the charge.
Apart from landing a Progressive Insurance endorsement, his jersey was just named the top seller in the NFL by Fanatics.
Kansas City Chiefs Übermensch Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears madman Khalil Mack, New England Patriots 17-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and New York Giants not-no. 1-draft-pick Saquon Barkley rounded out the top five.
Check it out:
