Parma Heights student, 18, arrested after stabbing teacher in chest

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights teacher is in the hospital after one of her students stabbed her in school, according to police.
The Parma Heights Police Department said officers responded to the Positive Education Program at 6470 Pearl Road around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after a student stabbed a teacher in the upper chest.
When officers arrived, they attempted to take the 18-year-old suspect into custody, according to police.
Police said he resisted arrest, and officers used a Taser to restrain him.
According to police, the student was not injured during the arrest and is currently in custody at Parma Jail.
The 44-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
Parma Heights Police said the student’s motive is still under investigation, and he has not been charged yet because the case is currently being reviewed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.