Sunflowers starting to bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Prayers for Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation has given us sunshiny news: the sunflowers in Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon have started to bloom.
Prayers From Maria is named after Maria McNamara, who was diagnosed with a terminal glioma when she was 6 years old.
After a brave fight, she passed away in July 2007 when she was just 7.
Each of the sunflowers at Maria’s Fields of Hope can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer as the organization raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors.
The organization said only a portion the flowers planted are blooming so far because the field has experienced soil nutrient challenges this year.
This has also caused some of the flowers to be shorter than expected, however, they are still beautiful as ever.
While the organization said they have been blessed to have the land in Avon be donated by Jacob’s Group, their goal is to raise enough money to have a permanent home where they can “properly nurture the land as we wish.”
Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon planted five different sunflower varieties this year as to experiment between sizes and length of bloom.
According to Prayer’s from Maria, “We are still unsure when the other flower varieties will bloom as God and Mother Nature hold the calendar.”
Further west, the Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky is already in full bloom for it’s first year.
