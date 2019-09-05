Sunny Side Up: One Democratic candidate wants to provide a universal basic income

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s plan to give everyone $1,000 a month.
Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang’s big campaign promise is to give every American adult $1,000 a month in a “universal basic income”. He says he has a plan to pay for it. Do you support the plan?
