Akron Police arrest 2 men and seize $164,000 in cash after finding kilogram of cocaine in car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed two Akron men are behind bars after authorities found cocaine and bags of cold, hard cash following an investigation by the Akron Police Anti-Violence Bureau.
The Akron Police Department said the investigation led to a traffic stop near Norway Drive and S. Portage Path around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
During the stop, detectives discovered a sealed package of one kilogram of cocaine in the car, according to police.
Police said detectives then executed one search warrant in the 800 block of Mercer Avenue and two search warrants in the 900 block of Lawton Street.
According to police, detectives seized $164,000 in cash at one of the locations on Lawton Street.
The police report said 33-year-old Alejandro Zambrano Fernandez of Mercer Avenue and 22-year-old Jose Perez Fernandez of Juneau Avenue in Akron were arrested for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.
