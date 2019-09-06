Alec Baldwin tells on Randy Lerner after ex-Browns owner illegally cut down protected trees, lawsuit alleges

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WOIO) - Alec Baldwin is in the headlines again, this time in defense of Mother Nature.
The New York Post reports that the Peconic Land Trust wants $1 million per tree from billionaire Randy Lerner, after he cut down roughly 100 decades-old holly, American beech, white oak and sassafras trees in July on protected land he owns on Long Island.
Lerner’s lawyer said the former Cleveland Browns owner was clearing land for a farm, which, he argues, is legal under the property easement.
The land trust disagrees with that interpretation, and the lawsuit will soon play out in upcoming court proceedings.
Baldwin, and other neighbors who live near Lerner, were the first to report the incident.
