Brazen robbery crew smashes van into Kirtland convenience store to steal ATM (video)

Brazen robbery crew smashes van into Kirtland convenience store to steal ATM (video)
Brazen ATM robbery in Kirtland (Source: Kirtland police)
By Chris Anderson | September 6, 2019 at 1:57 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 1:57 PM

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public has information about a smash-and-grab at a convenience store in Kirtland.

First reports of the robbery at the Circle K store at 8232 Chardon Road came in just before 5 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The clerk who was working at the time told police that five or six suspects in a green Dodge Caravan smashed through the front of the building and removed the entire ATM.

The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera system.

On Friday, September 06, 2019 around 4:43 o’clock AM, the Kirtland Police Department responded to the “Circle K” convenience store located at 8232 Chardon Road. The store clerk reported an aggravated robbery in progress of its ATM located within the building. The clerk, who was working at the time of the incident, reported several individuals smashed through the front of the building with a green Dodge Caravan that had been stolen from the City of Cleveland. After breaking into the building, the subjects proceeded to remove the entire ATM machine. The clerk was not injured in the incident. The individuals fled the scene traveling W/B on Chardon Road in another mini-van that was waiting at the scene. Surveillance video shows five (05) to six (06) individuals wearing black pants, light colored jackets and gloves with bandanas covering their faces. The individuals entered the store, removed the ATM and entered a silver colored, Plymouth Voyager minivan, bearing Ohio registration HUE1666. The subjects along with the ATM machine fled W/B on Chardon Road. Vehicle and subjects were spotted by the Willoughby Hills Police Department where a brief pursuit ensued. Willoughby Hills Police Department continued the pursuit along with another neighboring community until the pursuit was terminated near E140th and Saint Clair Avenue in Cleveland. The Kirtland Police Department is asking for any assistance with identifying the subjects along with locating the other vehicle involved. Please Contact the Kirtland Police Department at (440)256-3333.

Posted by Kirtland Police Department on Friday, September 6, 2019

It was later revealed that the Dodge van was stolen out of Cleveland.

Police say the suspects fled the scene traveling west on Chardon Road in another minivan, described as a silver Plymouth Voyager with Ohio license plate “HUE1666,” that was waiting at the scene.

Police spotted the van, which triggered a short pursuit through Willoughby and Willoughby Hills, but the suspects were able to elude police into Cleveland.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call Kirtland Police Department at 440-256-3333.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.