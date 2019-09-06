Brazen robbery crew smashes van into Kirtland convenience store to steal ATM (video)

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public has information about a smash-and-grab at a convenience store in Kirtland.
First reports of the robbery at the Circle K store at 8232 Chardon Road came in just before 5 a.m. on Friday, according to police.
The clerk who was working at the time told police that five or six suspects in a green Dodge Caravan smashed through the front of the building and removed the entire ATM.
The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera system.
It was later revealed that the Dodge van was stolen out of Cleveland.
Police say the suspects fled the scene traveling west on Chardon Road in another minivan, described as a silver Plymouth Voyager with Ohio license plate “HUE1666,” that was waiting at the scene.
Police spotted the van, which triggered a short pursuit through Willoughby and Willoughby Hills, but the suspects were able to elude police into Cleveland.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call Kirtland Police Department at 440-256-3333.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.