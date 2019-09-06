Brazen robbery crew smashes van into Kirtland convenience store to steal ATM (video)

On Friday, September 06, 2019 around 4:43 o’clock AM, the Kirtland Police Department responded to the “Circle K” convenience store located at 8232 Chardon Road. The store clerk reported an aggravated robbery in progress of its ATM located within the building. The clerk, who was working at the time of the incident, reported several individuals smashed through the front of the building with a green Dodge Caravan that had been stolen from the City of Cleveland. After breaking into the building, the subjects proceeded to remove the entire ATM machine. The clerk was not injured in the incident. The individuals fled the scene traveling W/B on Chardon Road in another mini-van that was waiting at the scene. Surveillance video shows five (05) to six (06) individuals wearing black pants, light colored jackets and gloves with bandanas covering their faces. The individuals entered the store, removed the ATM and entered a silver colored, Plymouth Voyager minivan, bearing Ohio registration HUE1666. The subjects along with the ATM machine fled W/B on Chardon Road. Vehicle and subjects were spotted by the Willoughby Hills Police Department where a brief pursuit ensued. Willoughby Hills Police Department continued the pursuit along with another neighboring community until the pursuit was terminated near E140th and Saint Clair Avenue in Cleveland. The Kirtland Police Department is asking for any assistance with identifying the subjects along with locating the other vehicle involved. Please Contact the Kirtland Police Department at (440)256-3333.