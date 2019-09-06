Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. named ambassador for Pedialyte

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shoppers can find Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest endorsement can be found in the grocery store baby aisle.
Pedialyte announced on Friday, that the Cleveland Browns star was named creative director and ambassador for the company.
“I learned about Pedialyte from my mom, and since then I’ve been turning to it, not just when I am training or playing, but also when I’m traveling, whenever I need it — because it works," said Beckham. "Now, I’m excited to tell my fans all about it.”
Pedialyte provides rehydration through electrolytes and glucose for both children and adults. According to the company, adult usage of Pedialyte now accounts for more than 50% of sales.
“The secret’s out that Pedialyte is evangelized by athletes in locker rooms nationwide as a great option for advanced rehydration,” said Chris Calamari, vice president, and general manager, Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott. “And working with OBJ to share that message was a natural choice for our brand. He’s a huge fan of the product, crediting its use to help him in his quest for optimum performance. We’re excited for OBJ to bring his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to the Pedialyte brand.”
As part of the collaboration, Beckham will contribute to marketing and product development.
