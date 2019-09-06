Cleveland Law Department says CMHA detective withheld evidence relating to felony assault case against Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson

“The City of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office reviews numerous misdemeanor and felony offenses on a daily, weekly and monthly basis for charging decisions. The Assistant Prosecutors in the office take this responsibility seriously. Every charging decision is made based on the facts and evidence presented to an Assistant Prosecutor by a presenting law enforcement official. The City Prosecutor’s Office does not receive, and has not received, any influence or interference by anyone in the Mayor’s Office on this or any other case. The Law Director is responsible for this office, but does not interfere with charging decisions, and did not do so in this case. The Law Department and the citizens of Cleveland rely on the experience and knowledge of its prosecuting attorneys to weigh and consider the evidence presented when making charging decisions. Assistant Prosecutors, like Aric Kinast who is a fine and upstanding professional who has served the citizens of Cleveland for 19 years, take their jobs very seriously. It is now clear that the matter at issue in the media was presented by a CMHA detective who failed to provide ALL the evidence related to this matter. When facts and evidence are withheld, such as the video released yesterday, an educated and informed decision cannot be made. Being a prosecutor is tough and is made tougher when facts and evidence are withheld or not properly presented. The City Prosecutor’s Office will continue honorably serving the citizens of Cleveland.”