Cleveland’s clam bakes could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the coming weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The largest fish and seafood supplier in Northeast Ohio, Catanese Classic Seafood, is watching Hurricane Dorian closely to anticipate gaps in supplies.
Catanese Classic supplies large grocery chains like Heinen’s, and most of the fine dining restaurants in and around Cleveland.
“In the short term, we are concerned that all fishermen and women are out of harm’s way. That’s number one,” said Bill Gullo Purchasing Director for Catanese Classic.
The problem with Dorian is the wide range of areas being hit, impacting fish that are caught and farm raised fish and seafood.
“It will affect fishing from Florida to Canada,” Gullo said. “As vessels are driven to port all at once supply will be good for next week. In the long term with all boats in ports not fishing there will be gaps in supply of different groundfish and shellfish. It will take fishing fleets longer to get back to the fishing grounds and locate fish and bring it to market. Shellfish beds will be closed due to excessive storm water runoff in any area the storm affects. This will cause gaps in supply on many species.”
For clam bake lovers in Northeast Ohio the issues might be felt a couple of weeks from now.
“Next weeks’ clams have already been harvested, either wild or farmed," Gullo said. “It’s uncertain the severity of the effect for the following week or weeks. It will depend how long it takes the clam diggers and harvest farm workers to get back to work.”
The large majority of clams we eat in Northeast Ohio come from the areas being hit now, or will be hit before Dorian dissipates.
“Most farmed clams come from Virginia and most wild clams from Virginia, Rhode Island and Maritime Canada,” Gullo said. “Supply will be a challenge but we will be fine and have plenty of options for our customer base.”
