Cleveland’s clam bakes could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the coming weeks

“It will affect fishing from Florida to Canada,” Gullo said. “As vessels are driven to port all at once supply will be good for next week. In the long term with all boats in ports not fishing there will be gaps in supply of different groundfish and shellfish. It will take fishing fleets longer to get back to the fishing grounds and locate fish and bring it to market. Shellfish beds will be closed due to excessive storm water runoff in any area the storm affects. This will cause gaps in supply on many species.”