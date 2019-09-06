Hudson man convicted of driving drunk and crashing into a Summit County deputy

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hudson man pleaded guilty to driving drunk and crashing into a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy this past July.
Michael Spychola Jr. appeared in Stow Municipal Court Friday morning.
He was sentenced to five days house arrest and had his license suspended for 12 months.
The judge also ordered Spychola to have an ignition interlock device placed on his car.
Spychola rear-ended the deputy around 3:13 a.m. on July 27 on Olde 8 Road, just south of East Twinsburg Road, in Northfield Center Township.
The deputy, who had stopped to make a traffic stop, was in his cruiser when the vehicle was hit.
After the accident, Spychola fled the scene, but was quickly located by the deputy that was struck.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was treated and released from Akron General North.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.