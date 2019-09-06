Lyft offering discount for Cleveland Browns home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of the Cleveland Browns’ home opener on Sunday and their ride smart initiative, Lyft is offering a discount to Clevelanders who will be celebrating downtown.
Riders can use the code DAWGPOUNDCLE to get 20% off one ride home from First Energy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Cleveland police officers will also be handing out Lyft promo code cards to help make sure people downtown have a safe ride home.
To redeem the code:
- open the Lyft app
- tap on your profile image in the upper left corner
- hit “promos”
- enter the promo code
The City of Cleveland will allow convenient pick up and drop off areas on the north side of Lakeside Avenue between East 9th Street and West 3rd Street to make it easier to find rides.
The Browns take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS.
