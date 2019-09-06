Memorial planned for Cleveland man killed on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have yet to name a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide that occurred on the city’s East Side.
Wednesday morning, officers were called to the area of East 118th Street and Union Avenue after a car crashed into a building. Inside the car, officers discovered, were two people who had been shot.
A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. A 38-year-old man was seriously wounded and remains hospitalized.
While police have not released the name of the men, family members are.
Robin Blair said her son, 26-year-old Le’Arron Peak, was killed.
She identified the 38-year-old man as Carlos Blair, and said he remains on a breathing tube at the hospital. She said the two men are cousins.
Peak graduated from George Voinovich High School in 2012 and had been a longtime employee at Red, the Steakhouse restaurant in downtown Cleveland.
Peak’s mother said she last spoke to him Wednesday morning around 3:19 a.m. , because he was coming to pick her for a trip to the casino.
Police said they were called to the crime scene at 4 a.m.
A vigil to honor Peak is happening Friday at 6 p.m. at the corner of E. 118th and Union. Guests are asked to wear the colors white, pink and blue. A second vigil will be held Saturday.
A fundraiser has been setup to help Peak’s family with funeral arrangements.
