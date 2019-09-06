Memorial planned for Cleveland man killed on city’s East Side

So far, police have not named a suspect.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded near E. 118th Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland. Source: WOIO
By Damon Maloney | September 5, 2019 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 9:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have yet to name a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide that occurred on the city’s East Side.

Wednesday morning, officers were called to the area of East 118th Street and Union Avenue after a car crashed into a building. Inside the car, officers discovered, were two people who had been shot.

A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. A 38-year-old man was seriously wounded and remains hospitalized.

While police have not released the name of the men, family members are.

Robin Blair said her son, 26-year-old Le’Arron Peak, was killed.

26-year-old Le'Arron Peak was killed Sept. 4th on Cleveland's east side. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Robin Blair)
She identified the 38-year-old man as Carlos Blair, and said he remains on a breathing tube at the hospital. She said the two men are cousins.

Peak graduated from George Voinovich High School in 2012 and had been a longtime employee at Red, the Steakhouse restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

Peak’s mother said she last spoke to him Wednesday morning around 3:19 a.m. , because he was coming to pick her for a trip to the casino.

Police said they were called to the crime scene at 4 a.m.

A vigil to honor Peak is happening Friday at 6 p.m. at the corner of E. 118th and Union. Guests are asked to wear the colors white, pink and blue. A second vigil will be held Saturday.

A fundraiser has been setup to help Peak’s family with funeral arrangements.

