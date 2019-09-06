2 men sentenced for shooting Case Western University student during attempted carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men who pleaded guilty to shooting a Case Western University student in the stomach are scheduled to face a judge on Monday morning.
Sentencing for 20-year-old Javon Williams and 19-year-old Shamar Smiley is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Both men pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
According to investigators, the suspects shot the Case Western University student during an attempted carjacking in November 2018.
Police found Williams and Smiley hiding in a parking lot and a ditch near East 120th Street and Coltman Road.
When officers tried to take Smiley into custody, he fired several shots at them. He was hit by police gunfire, but was not seriously injured.
The student, who has not been identified, survived the shooting following emergency surgery.
This story will be updated.
