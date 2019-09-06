Northeast Ohio doctor faces federal charges for allegedly coercing 4 young girls to perform sex acts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown-area physician was indicted in federal court on sex trafficking charges involving children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 52-year-old Albert Aiad-Toss faces four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.
Aiad-Toss allegedly used force or coerced three juveniles to engage in commercial sex acts in Ashland County at various points in June 2019.
According to court documents, a 13-year-old victim said Aiad-Toss paid her and the other girls at least $1,300 in exchange for sex.
“This defendant is accused of sexually assaulting children as young as 12 years old,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Those who prey upon children and other vulnerable victims will be held accountable for their actions.”
The indictment also states that Aiad-Toss allegedly convinced a 15-year-old girl to engage in sex acts while recording them with his cellphone.
“The abuse of a child is despicable and incomprehensible. Individuals such as Dr. Toss who allegedly choose to engage in sex acts with minors and sharing sexually explicit photos of children will face a court of law,” said FBI Special Agent Eric B. Smith.
Aiad-Toss arraignment in federal court is scheduled for Sept. 13.
