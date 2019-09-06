Speedway looking to hire 350 workers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Speedway is looking to add hundreds of workers in Ohio.
The company announced that available positions include full-and part-time jobs for entry-level associates to assistance manager roles.
“For every top performing team member promoted at Speedway, an opening is created,” said Phil Hall, senior vice president, Human Resources and Training. “Top Ohio talent is helping drive Speedway’s continued growth."
Speedway offers benefits that include a company-funded retirement plan, 401k, flexible scheduling, incentives, and tuition reimbursement.
“These are not seasonal or temporary positions,” Hall added. "These are true career opportunities for those willing to work hard, learn the business and grow their career with one of the top retailers in the nation.”
Open interviews are scheduled at all Ohio Speedway locations on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals who are interested can also apply online.
