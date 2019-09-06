Streetsboro Police Department warn the public, don’t believe Eddie

“We tried calling Eddie but Eddie didn’t want to talk to us.”

By Michael Dakota | September 6, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 10:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department are warning the public, if you get a call from Eddie, it’s a scam.

The Streetsboro police received information that someone named Eddie, from the police association, was calling residents to solicit funds.

In a social media post the Streetsboro police wanted to make it clear — they do not know Eddie.

In fact, they tried calling Eddie, but “Eddie didn’t want to talk to us.”

We recently received information about another telephone scam in which "Eddie from the police association" is calling...

Posted by Streetsboro Police Department on Thursday, September 5, 2019

In the Facebook post the Streetsboro Police Department notes that they do have a police association but they do not solicit donations over the phone.

To report a scam to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

