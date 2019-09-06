Streetsboro Police Department warn the public, don’t believe Eddie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department are warning the public, if you get a call from Eddie, it’s a scam.
The Streetsboro police received information that someone named Eddie, from the police association, was calling residents to solicit funds.
In a social media post the Streetsboro police wanted to make it clear — they do not know Eddie.
In fact, they tried calling Eddie, but “Eddie didn’t want to talk to us.”
In the Facebook post the Streetsboro Police Department notes that they do have a police association but they do not solicit donations over the phone.
To report a scam to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
