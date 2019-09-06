Student ejected from Mayfield school after bringing knife to class, according to district

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A student was removed from Center Elementary School on Friday morning, after a resource officer found a knife in his book bag.
According to a Mayfield City Schools letter, the fifth grader was immediately removed from the school and a disciplinary process is under way.
The Mayfield Village Police Department will also investigate the incident.
"Threats, weapons or any actions compromising the safety of our students and staff are not tolerated. The students who brought this information to school officials are to be commended for following our safety protocol of ‘See something. Say something,’ " the letter to parents read.
It’s not yet clear what the student’s motives were for bringing the knife to class.
