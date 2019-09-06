Students at Revere Local School District could be suspended if caught vaping by new detectors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Revere Local School District is taking an extra step to crackdown on students vaping.
Sixteen vape detectors have been installed at Revere High School, Revere Middle School, and the Field House for the 2019-2020 academic year.
School officials hope that the devices, which detect chemicals in the air released while vaping, will eliminate the amount of students using electronic cigarettes.
Once chemicals are detected, school authorities are alert to the location of the vaping.
“I think it’s really appropriate, especially in this day and time,” said Revere High School Principal Phillip King. “We really care about our students health and safety.”
Students who are caught vaping on school campus can be removed from class or suspended.
The detectors were purchased through a state grant.
