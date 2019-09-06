Study shows Ohio is the White Claw capital of the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You knew the hard seltzer was popular, but did you know it was this popular right here in the Buckeye state?
White Claw hard seltzer became the unofficial alcoholic beverage of the summer that spawned jokes, songs, shirts, and the now infamous phrase, “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.”
The fizzy, fruity drink has become so popular that the White Claw Hard Seltzer brand confirmed there’s a nationwide shortage due to an unexpected boost in its popularity.
The Daring Kitchen used a trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data that tracked tweets about White Claw.
According to the study that tracked over 200,000 tweets from July and August, White Claw was most popular in Ohio, with many other Midwest states not far behind:
- Ohio
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Iowa
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- Indiana
