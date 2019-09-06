Teen shot near Glenville High School in serious condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was shot near Glenville High School on Friday afternoon, and Cleveland Police shut down James O’Neal Johnson Family Playground to investigate.
The teen was hit in the leg, and was listed in serious condition at University Hospitals, according to Cleveland EMS.
It’s not yet clear whether the victim was a Cleveland Metropolitan School District student.
The shooting occurred at 4 p.m., an hour after school let out for the day.
Police have not announced any arrests.
No other injuries were reported.
