Woman charged with assaulting 7-year-old girl after 19 News investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is getting results for a couple and their 7-year-old girl.
We first shared video allegedly showing a woman assaulting the young girl last week.
The girl’s mother brought the video to police and prosecutors. She tried to press charges, but prosecutors didn’t take up the case, until 19 News got involved.
“They watched the video several times and said that it wasn’t assault. But, when you came out here and broadcasted it for the world, now it’s an assault. Now people want to do something,” the girl’s father said Thursday. “It definitely helped, because before they blew it under the table."
He says his daughter was recording herself dancing on her phone, when he claims a neighbor came up and shoved her in the face.
A spokesperson for the city prosecutor’s office told us prosecutors hadn’t seen the video of the alleged assault, until we sent it to them.
Now, Dawn Hillman is charged with assault.
19 News obtained a mugshot from her previous arrest in 2005.
There’s a new warrant out for her arrest in this case.
“You helped us out tremendously. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t think we’d have any justice right now, so we appreciate you,” the girl’s father said.
According to court records, it doesn’t look like Hillman is in jail just yet.
We will keep you updated on this case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.