68-year-old Rittman man shot at his stepson

RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Rittman resident called 911 to report he had shot at an intruder in his home, police said.
According to police, the resident identified the intruder as his stepson, who had broken into his home in the past.
The suspect fled the Hilty Drive home Sept. 4 around 8:42 a.m. and has not been seen since.
Investigators recovered a bullet on the floor in the attached garage, but do no know if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.
