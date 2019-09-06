68-year-old Rittman man shot at son-in-law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Rittman resident called 911 to report he had shot at an intruder in his home.
The resident identified the intruder as his estranged son-in-law. The man told police the son-in-law had broken into his home in the past.
The suspect fled the Hilty Drive home Sept. 4, around 8:42 a.m. and has not been seen since.
Investigators recovered a bullet on the floor in the attached garage, but do no know if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.
