68-year-old Rittman man shot at son-in-law
By Michael Dakota | September 6, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 11:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Rittman resident called 911 to report he had shot at an intruder in his home.

The resident identified the intruder as his estranged son-in-law. The man told police the son-in-law had broken into his home in the past.

The suspect fled the Hilty Drive home Sept. 4, around 8:42 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Investigators recovered a bullet on the floor in the attached garage, but do no know if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

