Carroll County Sheriff searching for 61-year-old woman missing since Tuesday

LEE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are searching for 61-year-old Karren S. Hansen, who was last seen leaving a Lee Township residence around 10:30 a.m. on on Tuesday.
The Sheriff said Hansen was last seen wearing a white shirt, white capri pants, black slip-on shoes with flowers on them, and was carrying a black purse.
Hansen was described by the Sheriff as 5′8″ tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone that has any information on where Hansen may be is urged to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 627-2141, and press "0″ for dispatch.
