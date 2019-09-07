Cleveland Cooks: Tartine vegan doughnuts are about to change your life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Ingredients
2 cups almond flour
1 cup maple syrup
8 T sugar
8 T canola oil
2 t vanilla
4 cups AP flour
8 T almond flour
4 t baking powder
½ t salt
Directions
Sift together all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl
Combine all wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix well
Scoop into 350F fryer until golden brown
Top with powdered sugar, or allow to cool
Poke a hole in the bottom and fill with a savory filling
