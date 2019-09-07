Cleveland Cooks: Tartine vegan doughnuts are about to change your life

By John Deike | September 6, 2019 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 9:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour

1 cup maple syrup

8 T sugar

8 T canola oil

2 t vanilla

4 cups AP flour

8 T almond flour

4 t baking powder

½ t salt

Directions

Sift together all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl

Combine all wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix well

Scoop into 350F fryer until golden brown

Top with powdered sugar, or allow to cool

Poke a hole in the bottom and fill with a savory filling

