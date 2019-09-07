Cleveland Police searching for alleged detergent thief that tried to make a clean getaway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Second District of the Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect that tried to steal a tote full of liquid detergent.
Police said the suspect in the photos below entered the Home Depot at Steelyard Commons on Aug. 13. and loaded up a blue plastic tote with liquid detergent while riding a store scooter.
When loss prevention confronted him after he passed all check out points, the suspect left the tote, got off the scooter and fled in a grey Buick Regal, according to police.
Anyone that recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Detective Janet Murphy by calling 216-623-5218 or emailing JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
