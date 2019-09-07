Dave & Buster’s hiring 230 positions at new Canton location

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Job Alert! Dave & Buster’s is looking to hire 230 people to join their team at their new Canton location that’s opening in Belden Village on Nov. 4.
Dave & Buster’s said there are both front and back-of-house positions available, including bartenders, game techs, hosts, line cooks, and servers.
According to Dave & Buster’s, employees are encouraged to take advantage of:
● Excellent Benefits: Dave & Buster’s offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and a 401k.
● Internal Promotion Opportunities: Dave & Buster’s offers a High Potential program, encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. More than 30 percent of the brand’s current management base was promoted from within the company.
● FUN!: Dave & Buster’s employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers upscale dining, shows the biggest sporting events on massive television screens and is home to the hottest new games.
The new location will reportedly feature 32,725 feet of entertainment space with hundreds of the latest arcade games. There is also a menu with “chef-crafted food, innovative drinks,” and a “state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs” to create a “dynamic environment” that provides the “perfect setting” for corporate and group events.
Dave & Buster’s Canton General Manager Jason Patton said “Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside upbeat teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-of-the-line customer experience.”
