Lorain woman allegedly assaulted by neighbor says police refuse to press charges

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a traumatic week for Nicole and Adam Shaffer after a dispute among neighbors led to some pretty serious injuries.
“He hit me right here in the jaw. I tried to defend myself and hit back, and after that, I’m being sent in the ambulance to the hospital,” said Nicole. “I have a goose egg here on my head. I have one on the back of my head. I think I have brain bleed now.”
The couple is alleging the tenants next door are the one’s responsible for the beat down, and the conflict stemmed from the two trying to stop the fight. Now, nearly a week later, Nicole says she isn’t getting help from the police department.
“I can’t even get any answers. No one’s been arrested. The cops have not even cooperated with me. They won’t even give me a report and they won’t let me press charges or anything,” cried Nicole.
The Lorain Police Department did release a copy of the report to 19 News where an officer stated the only one arrested was Adam, because of excessive use of the “N Word,” which is something Adam denies.
Regardless, the two want something done about what they call a clear case of assault.
“I’d like for them to be in jail. It’s not right for a male to hit a female for one,” concluded Adam.
19 News reached out to the Lorain City prosecutor to find out why charges were never filed. At the time of this article’s publication, our calls have yet to be returned.
