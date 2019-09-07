Painesville police investigating death of 65 year old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police responding to a welfare call found a deceased male Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Painesville resident was identified as Tim Meola.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene and are currently assisting police detectives with processing.
Police are asking the public’s help in locating the deceased male’s vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio plates GWC-1718, which has been reported stolen from the residence.
Anyone with information involving this investigation or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
The investigation is ongoing with no further information at this time. 19 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
