Sunflowers in full bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky, Avon field has just started to bloom (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky is in full bloom.
The sunflowers in Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon have started to bloom.
In 2019 Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second Field of Hope to expand the foundation’s message.
The field of sunflowers was inspired by Maria McNamara who lost her battle with cancer when she was 7 years old. The Prayers From Maria Foundation (PFM) was first planted in Avon to “gracefully draw attention to the dismal lack of funding for childhood cancer research.”
Prayers From Maria is named after Maria, who was diagnosed with a terminal glioma when she was just 6 years old.
The foundation that planted the sea of gold annually reports to have awarded $1.5 million in pediatric cancer research grants.
Each of the sunflowers at Maria’s Fields of Hope can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer as the organization raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors.
The 8-acre sunflower field on the Cedar Point Causeway is the second field to be planted. A 26-acre field in Avon is expected to bloom in several weeks, timed to correspond with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month held in September.
The organization said only a portion the flowers planted are blooming so far because the field has experienced soil nutrient challenges this year.
This has also caused some of the flowers to be shorter than expected, however, they are still beautiful as ever.
The field is located between the Holiday Inn Express, 1515 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, and Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, 1201 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky.
While the organization said they have been blessed to have the land in Avon be donated by Jacob’s Group, their goal is to raise enough money to have a permanent home where they can “properly nurture the land as we wish.”
