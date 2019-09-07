13-year-old female goes missing after her mother takes her to Cleveland Police Station to ‘teach her a lesson’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old female is missing and Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them find her.
Danaiya Paul, 13, is African American, has a light complexion, is 5-feet tall and 100-pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, shorts and a black tank top.
Paul’s mother had taken Danaiya to the 5th District Office and asked police to talk to her about her behavior.
When the mother returned to the 5th district her daughter was not there.
Police are classifying the missing girl as endangered.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts should call police at 216-623-5263.
