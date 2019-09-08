9 children taken to hospital after driver flees Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine children ages four to 11 were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with various bumps, bruises and burns after a man fleeing a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy collided with the Honda Pilot they were riding in.
At 3:20 p.m. a Franklin County Deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding. The man with outstanding warrants fled and a chase ensued.
The short pursuit, with speeds of 35 to 50 mph, ended when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Eakin Road and Demorest Road.
The male was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
None of the injuries to the children were serious.
A representative for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the man will be arrested when he is released from the hospital.
