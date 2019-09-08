Costly penalties, injuries plague Cleveland Browns in first half, trail Titans 12-6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns stormed down the field on a mission to start the first game of the regular season.
Baker Mayfield dropped back and delivered rips to Rashard Higgins and Odell Beckham Jr. to get into a groove.
The drive was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown by RB Dontrell Hillard.
Immediately after his touchdown the running back headed straight for the Dawg Pound to celebrate with fans.
The Brownies finished the first quarter up 6-3 but penalties were the tale of the tape in the second quarter.
The Titans capitalized with a touchdown from Derrick Henry.
At the end of the first half the Browns had a total of ten penalties, five them gave the Titans a first down.
Including this unsportsmanlike penalty that got LT Greg Robinson ejected from the game:
Shortly after that his replacement Kendall Lamm went to the sidelines with an injury.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.