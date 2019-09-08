Cleveland Browns take a crack at most penalties for a single game in gut-wrenching loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The story of Sunday’s loss was the absurd number of penalties the team accrued in 60 minutes of play.
The Browns finished the game with 17 penalties for a grand total of 167 yards.
The Oakland Raiders have the league’s worst (best) with 23 penalties.
It was an overtime game that the Raiders won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016.
The Browns will have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Monday Night Football next week.
They are scheduled to play the New York Jets on Sept. 16, at 8:15 p.m.
