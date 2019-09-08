Cleveland police need help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in aggravated robbery at a Family Dollar store.
On Wednesday, Spet. 4 the suspect entered the Family Dollar, 8400 Madison, at noon.
He grabbed a jug of ice tea, set it on the counter and pulled a gun from his pocket, demanding cash.
The suspect was described as a African American male wearing a blue Nike hat with a white rag partially covering his face. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweat pants and an orange colored glove on his right hand.
The man fled northbound on W. 85th Street.
Please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or phone 216-623-5218 if you know who the suspect is.
