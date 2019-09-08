Dryer fires pose risk from cause many don’t check

Dryer fire dangers increase in fall and winter months and many are from a cause most homeowners don’t think to check.

Dryer fires pose risk from cause many don’t check
By Shannon Houser | September 8, 2019 at 1:41 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 1:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An estimated five people die each year from dryer fires. It can also cause thousands of dollars in damages to homes.

Thirty-four percent of dryer fires nationwide, happen because of a problem most people don’t think to check.

“It can create a lot of damage and smoke is the real bad part in a lot of fires with a dryer because it goes through the entire home," said Parma firefighter T.J. Martin.

Tonight, 19 News goes inside a home previously damaged by a dryer fire and shows you easy steps you can do to protect your home and family.

Clothes dryers can be a fire hazard

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.