Dryer fires pose risk from cause many don’t check

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An estimated five people die each year from dryer fires. It can also cause thousands of dollars in damages to homes.
Thirty-four percent of dryer fires nationwide, happen because of a problem most people don’t think to check.
“It can create a lot of damage and smoke is the real bad part in a lot of fires with a dryer because it goes through the entire home," said Parma firefighter T.J. Martin.
Tonight, 19 News goes inside a home previously damaged by a dryer fire and shows you easy steps you can do to protect your home and family.
