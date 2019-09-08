Garver hits a pair of homers, Twins beat Indians 5-3

Twins: DH Nelson Cruz said he had no pain in his left wrist after leaving Friday's game early. It's the same wrist that has a ruptured tendon he is playing with. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz was an option to play Saturday, but held him out of the starting lineup as a "coach's decision." Cruz was later ejected after yelling at home plate umpire Laz Diaz from the dugout following a called third strike on C.J. Cron. ... An MRI showed OF Jake Cave has a mild groin strain and wasn't available Saturday. ... Baldelli said RHP Kyle Gibson (10-day injured list) is doing well as he deals with ulcerative colitis and Gibson is expected to return to the rotation during the upcoming home series against Washington.