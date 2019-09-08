Highly-anticipated Cleveland Browns season kicks off against Tennessee Titans on CBS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The long-awaited, highly-anticipated Cleveland Browns season is finally here!
The Browns are coming off a 7-8-1 season record as they take on the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Coming into the game, the hottest piece of polyester in the NFL belongs to the guy who brought the Browns back to life.
Unsurprisingly, already showed that he is ready to go with this Instagram post saying, “At a certain point.. the dawg just comes out.. #GAMEDAY”
Speaking of jerseys, the Browns’ popular Color Rush uniforms from the 2018 season will now be their primary uniforms for this season after gaining tremendous popularity from the Dawg Pound.
Decked out in those jerseys are the fans that have been waiting to kick off tailgating season in Muni Lot, with many of those waiting to claim their spot since Saturday night.
However, the fun was cut short for one when a man tailgating at Muni Lot prior to the Cleveland Browns home opener was taken to a hospital after falling off of the van he was standing on.
The incident was captured during 19 News’ live shot around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Warning: video may be hard to watch.
The off-season for the franchise was arguably one of the most momentous for the team in franchise history after the Browns acquired star WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DL Oliver Vernon.
Even the Browns’ special teams players are getting put in the spotlight, especially our rookie punter Jaime Gillian, better known as the “Scottish Hammer” for his heritage and explosive leg power.
However, you didn’t have to wait until 1 p.m. to get the Cleveland Browns coverage you’ve been waiting for.
Tailgate 19 airs Sundays at 11 a.m. on CBS with sports anchor Tony Zarrella, and former Cleveland Browns players, Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic, and weekly guest hosts.
This week, the Tailgate 19 team was live at Wild Eagle Saloon.
