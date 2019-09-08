Northeast Ohio: Glimpses of sun break through for Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our forecast includes mainly grey skies this morning before some glimpses of sun this afternoon, making for a beautiful weather day for the Browns/Titans football game in First Energy Stadium. Highs are headed for the lower 70s amid light, north breezes.
A mainly cloudy, Sunday night will include lows again in the mid 50s.
Monday will begin with more clouds than sun but will become mainly sunny through the afternoon as highs recover into the low to mid 70s.
By Tuesday we'll be back to mid-summer-like temperatures in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
The next real threat of showers/storms doesn’t show up until Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.