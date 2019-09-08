Tailgaters out a full day before Browns season opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anticipation is building for the beginning of the big Browns season.
The gates of the muni lot doesn’t open until Sunday morning, but people started lining up to get in Saturday morning.
Kyle Merrick and his friends were first in line.
“We usually get here the day of [the game],” he said. “This year we decided to get a little crazy and show up the day before.”
Even though the game isn’t until Sunday, people just seem to want to be downtown Saturday.
“Really just waiting for tomorrow to start,” one fan said. “We’re just getting as close to the stadium as we can.”
Saturday afternoon a new statue was unveiled.
A statue of Browns legend Otto Graham was unveiled, Graham led the team to a championship win in 1954.
It’s what fans are hoping to see from Baker Mayfield.
“I don’t think we can wait any longer,” Walter Slominski said. “This has got to be it. I think Bakers got a great mentality to lead this team to the promise land.”
Another beloved former Brown was also in town this weekend and attended the unveiling.
Bernie Kosar is, of course, looking forward to this year, knowing if his good friend Otto were here, he would be too.
“Oh, he’d be happy,” he said. “We’re going to win games this year!”
“The first game of the year is always exciting,” Merrick said. “That’s where the hope’s at. So, we’re just hoping that the hope keeps rolling for the rest of the year as opposed to the first game.”
The tailgating lot opens at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The game starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, September on 19 News.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.