Ammunition starts ‘exploding’ after Solon police cruiser catches on fire (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unoccupied Solon police cruiser that was parked at Orchard Middle School caught fire on Monday morning.
The fire was caught on video from a responding officer’s dash camera.
An officer parked the Ford Explorer at the school while conducting routine security patrols, according to the Solon Police Department.
Police said students in the school were moved to the other side of the building after the ammunition from weapons inside the burning vehicle started “exploding.”
No one was injured during the fire and no criminal actions are suspected in the fire, according to police.
