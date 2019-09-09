Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson to be arraigned on assault charges in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on a felony indictment by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Arraignment for Frank Q. Jackson is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
The Cuyahoga County Jail confirmed to 19 News that the 22-year-old was booked into custody on Thursday night after being indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors on Wednesday for charges that include felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.
Jackson was indicted by Cuyahoga County after Cleveland prosecutors did not pursue charges for the June 10 incident.
Mayor Jackson’s grandson is accused of punching an 18-year-old woman, strangling her “profusely,” and dragging her through the grass by her hair.
Police said the victim was “so scared” and feared that Jackson’s family would retaliate for speaking with investigators. The victim stated that her neck was swollen and she had abrasions above her eye, to her legs and on her elbow.
Attorney Susan Moran, who is not involved directly in this case, spoke to 19 News about the abnormality of the legal situation.
Moran said it is unusual that a case of this kind would not be prosecuted.
“We have independent witnesses who came forward and testified to what they perceived as a crime, we have police that observed a criminal conduct and failure to comply, running from police officers," said Moran. "In my experience, those cases are always prosecuted.”
Moran also noted that there are still some details missing, specifically Frank Q. Jackson’s side of the story.
“As a defense attorney, I suppose I should always say that as a caveat, there are things we don’t know. I would like to see what that is,” Moran said.
City lawyers have not released information about why they decided not to prosecute this case.
This story will be updated.
