CMHA Police deny withholding evidence in Frank Q. Jackson case after Cleveland Law Department levels accusation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Cleveland Law Department was questioned on why it didn’t press charges against Frank Q. Jackson -- Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson -- a spokesperson on Friday. said the CMHA Police Department withheld evidence surrounding the alleged June 10 attack.
In particular,. city prosecutors referenced a video that appears to show a man fleeing the scene near where Jackson was accused of attacking his 18-year-old girlfriend.
"...It is now clear that the matter at issue in the media was presented by a CMHA detective who failed to provide ALL the evidence related to this matter. When facts and evidence are withheld, such as the video released yesterday, an educated and informed decision cannot be made. Being a prosecutor is tough and is made tougher when facts and evidence are withheld or not properly presented. The City Prosecutor’s Office will continue honorably serving the citizens of Cleveland,” Cleveland Law Department spokesperson Karrie Howard said last Friday.
On Monday, CMHA Police Chief Andrés González strongly denied the accusation.
“The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) supports the actions of its Police Department. The Assistant City Prosecutor was briefed on the matter and was provided all pertinent facts. He gave a cursory review of the investigation file and decided not to prosecute. CMHA’s Police Department did not withhold any evidence nor was any additional evidence requested by the Assistant Prosecutor. CMHA will continue to work collaboratively with the City of Cleveland’s Prosecutor’s Office to serve the best interests of the community.”
Jackson pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer in court on Monday.
It was Cuyahoga County prosecutors who decided to indict Jackson last week, after reports of the alleged assault surfaced in local media reports.
Police said the victim was “so scared” and feared that Jackson’s family would retaliate for speaking with investigators. The victim stated that her neck was swollen and she had abrasions above her eye, to her legs and on her elbow after the June attack.
Jackson’s pre-trial is scheduled for Sept. 16.
