CMHA Police deny withholding evidence in Frank Q. Jackson case after Cleveland Law Department levels accusation

"...It is now clear that the matter at issue in the media was presented by a CMHA detective who failed to provide ALL the evidence related to this matter. When facts and evidence are withheld, such as the video released yesterday, an educated and informed decision cannot be made. Being a prosecutor is tough and is made tougher when facts and evidence are withheld or not properly presented. The City Prosecutor’s Office will continue honorably serving the citizens of Cleveland,” Cleveland Law Department spokesperson Karrie Howard said last Friday.