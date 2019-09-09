Dayton officers who responded to mass shooting receive Medal of Valor from President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dayton Police officers who responded to the mass shooting in the Oregon District will awarded the Medal of Valor by President Trump on Monday, Sept. 9.
The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the United States.
Nine people were killed, including the gunman’s sister, and 27 more were injured.
Dayton police responded to the scene and killed the suspect within 30 seconds, preventing any additional fatalities.
According to the Daily Dayton News, the six officers are
- Sgt. William C. Knight, sworn in Feb. 14, 1997
- Officer Brian Rolfes, sworn in April 8, 2016
- Officer Jeremy Campbell, sworn in Aug. 5, 2016
- Officer Vincent Carter, sworn in April 8, 2016\
- Officer Ryan Nabel, sworn in April 8, 2016
- Officer David Denlinger, sworn in April 8, 2016
President Trump will present the award to the officers at the White House.
